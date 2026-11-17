Tiger Woods has three possible opportunities to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf before the end of 2026, with events scheduled throughout December.
According to Heavy, the 15-time major champion has not competed in an official tournament since The Open Championship in July 2024, but his upcoming calendar includes the Hero World Challenge, the PNC Championship and the TGL season opener.
Each event offers Woods a different opportunity to return to competition after more than two years away from tournament golf.
The earliest possibility is the Hero World Challenge, which begins December 3 in the Bahamas. Woods also has potential opportunities to compete alongside his son, Charlie Woods, later in the month or return with his Jupiter Links Golf Club team when TGL begins its new season.
Woods has not officially confirmed which event, if any, will mark his comeback.
The Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 3-6 in the Bahamas, is the earliest possible date for Woods to return.
Woods hosts the annual tournament, which features a limited field of 20 professional golfers.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas are among the players already committed to the tournament.
Woods is not currently listed in the field, but his comments during a November 10 appearance raised the possibility that he could participate.
Woods told SiriusXM's PGA Tour Radio, "I'm feeling better. No doubt about that. I've been training quite a bit. I will be at the Hero,” before adding with a laugh, "I'm there either way, so I'll see you there.”
Notably, Woods did not clarify whether he intends to play or attend solely as the tournament's host.