Jensen Huang has finally broken his silence after his latest scandal and resignation.
According to CNBC, in his first public statement since stepping down as Nvidia CEO last week said that he is committed to cooperating with the board’s investigation into his relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence contact.
Huang said in the written statement on Tuesday, November 17, “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.”
Huang said he had seen support from investors and employees and was willing to come back as CEO to help the company navigate “complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics.”
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in the statement.
Last week, Huang resigned from Nvidia after 33 years as CEO.
The resignation came days after Huang, Nvidia’s founder, admitted to an affair, and news stories alleged he had a liason with Alice Huang, who worked for a customer and is alleged to have contact with Chinese intelligence.
Jensen Huang also reportedly had romances with employees at Nvidia.
Sources told CNBC Monday that the board is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO.
Many in the tech world have called for Huang to return as Nvidia CEO, putting together an online petition with more than 180,000 signatures.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is open to Huang returning as CEO of Nvidia.