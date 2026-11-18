Anne Hathaway has welcomed baby No. 3 with Adam Shulman!
The pair are already parents to two sons: Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
On Tuesday, November 17, the Princess Diaries alum stepped out in New York City with the newborn baby strapped to her chest, marking her first outing with her new family member.
Anne was all smiles as she strolled through the city with a pal, as they were seen chatting, laughing and posing for snaps.
Anne Hathaway finally has a daughter?
While the actress did not make the gender of the baby public, fans are speculating that the baby is Anne's first girl after the NYC outing photos showed the newborn wearing a pink-burgundy hat.
Previously, during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anne revealed that she and her husband knew the baby's sex but chose not to share it yet.
Anne Hathaway third pregnancy reveal
The Odyssey actress first shared that she was expecting her third baby in a June 19 Instagram video, where she was seen wearing a flowy white dress as she walked into the frame with her arms in front of her stomach.
In October, Anne appeared on CBS Mornings and discussed her psychological thriller, Verity, and how she felt to be weeks away from adding another baby to her family.
"We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four," said Anne.
She added, "Because everything's going to change for us, but it's really going to change for our kids. And we're about to go through this beautiful threshold together."