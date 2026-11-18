Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently sparking buzz with their three-day tour of India for the Earthshot Awards.
Following the sixth annual ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, the heir to the British throne accidentally revealed the destination of the 2027 Earthshot Awards, fuelling excitement.
Prince William accidentally reveals location of the seventh Earthshot Awards
While chatting with stars and performers on stage after this year's shows, William noted, "Big year next year, Australia!"
The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited Australia in 2014, when the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took eight-month-old Prince George on his first official overseas tour.
Despite the accidental reveal, neither the Earthshot Prize nor Kensington Palace has officially confirmed Australia or named a specific host city for 2027.
Prince William, Princess Kate express gratitude towards performers
After wrapping up the ceremony, the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap of William and Kate with the Earthshot Prize Awards hosts and performers, including Karan Johar, Robert Irwin, Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Simone Ashley, Take That, and more.
"A huge thank you to all of the incredible hosts and performers who helped make The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai such a memorable evening," the caption of the post read.
Following the ceremony held at the JIO World Convention Centre, William and Kate joined its stars on stage, chatting to Take That, Rami Malek, Simone Ashley and Sachin Tendulkar.
"You were amazing," William told the English pop group.
William told India's first all-female hip hop group, Wild Wild Women, "You were incredible," while Kate shook each by the hand, saying "namaste" and adding, "It was fantastic!"
When Sachin thanked the Prince for what he is doing with Earthshot, William replied, "It's a team effort. If people didn't say yes we wouldn’t be able to pull it off. We are so grateful."
He also apologised for his "terrible" bowling during their game of street cricket on Monday.