The University of Michigan has officially selected Texas A&M’s Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, bringing in a seasoned Big Ten veteran to steady a department rocked by recent off-field scandals and on-field struggles.
Replacing a scandal-plagued era
Alberts steps into the role to replace Warde Manuel, who announced in July that he would step down at the end of the year. Manuel’s departure followed a string of damaging controversies, including the sign-stealing investigation from the Jim Harbaugh era and the firing of former football coach Sherrone Moore following an investigation that led to criminal charges.
Incoming university president C. Cybele Raver reportedly moved quickly to finalize the hire as the school looks to turn the page.
A return to familiar territory
This move marks a return to the Big Ten for the 56-year-old Alberts. Before taking over at Texas A&M in 2024, he spent four years as the athletic director at his alma mater, Nebraska, where he was once a Hall of Fame linebacker.
His sudden exit from College Station leaves the Aggies searching for a new athletic director amid recent leadership turnover, coming right in the middle of a disappointing 4-6 football season.
Immediate challenges in Ann Arbor
Alberts faces a massive rebuilding job in Ann Arbor. The Michigan football team sits at a frustrating 5-5 record under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who recently fired his offensive coordinator amid mounting fan pressure.
With high expectations across all sports and crucial coaching decisions looming, Michigan is betting on Alberts’ steady leadership to guide the Wolverines back to the top.