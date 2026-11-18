Heavyweight contender Josh Hokit is refusing to accept his close loss at UFC 334 without a fight. On Tuesday, November 17, the 29-year-old released a detailed four-part written statement on social media directed at UFC CEO Dana White and matchmakers, demanding an immediate rematch against heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.
Eye-poke frustration
Hokit opened his appeal by pointing to an unpenalized eye poke just 40 seconds into their Madison Square Garden main event. He claimed the foul left him “seeing triple” for the rest of the bout.
Hokit argued that he could have stopped the fight and ruined the event but chose to push through out of loyalty to the UFC and its fans.
Disputing the judges’ scorecards
In the second and third parts of his message, Hokit attacked the official 48-47 unanimous decision. He insisted that MMA judging rewards heavy, damaging strikes rather than light touches.
Hokit claimed he controlled the cage, landed a big first-round slam, and rained down elbows while Gane retreated. He argued the opening round should have been scored 10-8 in his favor – or 9-9 with a point deduction against Gane – which would have forced a draw and an automatic rematch.
No better options at heavyweight
Finally, Hokit told UFC brass that booking Gane against anyone else, such as Alexander Volkov or Alex Pereira, would just be another “recycled rematch.”
He believes their five-round war was the most exciting option available and that fans deserve a clear winner without foul controversy. Dana White has praised Hokit’s grit, though the UFC has not yet announced Gane’s next defense.