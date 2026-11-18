Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier extended his remarkable streak to 10 consecutive games on Tuesday night, recording a hat trick in an 8-6 road loss to the St. Louis Blues.
With the three-goal outburst, the 22-year-old became the first NHL player to achieve a 10-game goal streak since Teemu Selanne accomplished the feat for Anaheim in 1997.
Even more impressively, Gauthier set a new NHL record by becoming the first player in league history to record four hat tricks in a single calendar month.
How the high-scoring game unfolded
Gauthier opened his scoring night early in the second period, firing a one-timer past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington to tie the game at 2-2. After St. Louis pulled ahead 4-2, Gauthier struck again on a power play to keep Anaheim within reach.
However, the Blues broke the game open in the third period with three quick goals in under three minutes. Gauthier completed his hat trick with 41 seconds remaining to pull the Ducks within one goal at 7-6, before Pavel Buchnevich sealed the victory for St. Louis with an empty-netter.
Chasing legends and leading the league
Gauthier now has 19 goals during his 10-game tear and 21 goals overall in 21 games this season, tying him with Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. He will look to match Teemu Selanne’s all-time Ducks franchise record of 11 consecutive games with a goal when Anaheim visits the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.