Will Smith has been hit with a new lawsuit by a former friend, alleging that the actor grabbed his manhood during a big Hollywood party.
The Men in Black actor's ex-pal of four decades, Bilaal Salaam, is already neck-deep in legal troubles with Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, following the 2022 Academy Awards slap incident with Chris Rock.
Now, in a new lawsuit, Salaam claimed that Smith committed sexual battery at a party in 2019 after the premier of Aladdin.
What allegedly happened between Will Smith and Bilaal Salaam?
According to a report, the musician said that Smith allegedly approached him during the celebration and "grabbed his p-nis over his clothing".
The actor allegedly held onto him for around 10 seconds before Salaam violently shoved him away.
Salaam said the alleged groping came after Smith referred to the musician's nipples as "shiny" and "glossy".
In the lawsuit, Salaam alleges that Smith eventually came to apologise, explaining that he was "a bit inebriated" and urged him to not say anything to anyone out of fear of backlash.
The alleged victim reported he felt "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences".
Will Smith's side denies claims
However, Smith's lawyers have already dismissed the lawsuit as a lie, emphasising, "It never happened."
"For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false," the attorney said.
"(Salaam) has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue."
"We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts," the statement concluded.
Bilaal Salaam lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith
The new complaint follows a $3 million lawsuit Salaam filed against the Oscar winner's wife, Jada Pinkett, claiming she verbally threatened him, causing him emotional and physical distress.
In his legal complaint, Salaam claimed he and Smith had been friends for four decades, but things blew up when he would not provide "crisis management" services for The Pursuit of Happyness star after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
After turning down the offer, he claims the Smith family launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him, which escalated after they learned he planned to pen a memoir about his time with the family.