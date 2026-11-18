Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly requesting for a private one-on-one with King Charles III ahead of Christmas – but the Palace is concerned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who returned to the UK in August with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have decided to celebrate Christmas in London this year.
However, according to various reports, as of now, the couple has not received any invitation from Buckingham Palace to join the Royal Family at Sandringham for the traditional Christmas festivities.
Now, Palace insiders are claiming that Harry and Meghan have been begging his majesty for a meeting before Christmas and their request has sparked concerns, that the Duchess wants to give lifestyle brand, As Ever’s jam to Charles.
The request for a private meeting from the Sussexes has left the Palace aides questioning whether this is genuinely about strengthening relationship or just another marketing gig for Meghan.
“Nobody knows whether this is about making peace with the King or finding another royal to give a jar of Meghan’s jam. Charles is a father, not a customer!” an insider told Rob Shuter.
While another insider added, “Charles wants his son back, not another marketing exercise. If Harry genuinely wants a family Christmas, the cameras, publicity and business ventures need to stay firmly outside the palace gates.”