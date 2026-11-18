Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have officially shared the gender of their fourth child.
Just one week after announcing they were expecting again, the couple revealed in a heartwarming Instagram video that they are having a baby boy.
A sweet cake reveal
In the joint social media clip, Patrick and Brittany stood side by side while their three children watched closely. Using a popular trend, the pair dipped champagne glasses into a white cake.
When they pulled the glasses out bright blue cake filling was revealed, sparking cheers and blue confetti cannons around the room. The couple captioned the post simply with “Baby #4,” while the NFL star added three blue heart emojis in the comments.
Evening the score at home
The exciting news means Patrick’s personal wish has come true. During a press conference last week, the 31-year-old athlete joked that he was hoping for a son so he and his three-year-old boy, Bronze, could “even up the score” at home.
However, he also noted that praying for a healthy baby remained his top priority.
Expanding the Mahomes family
The new arrival will bring a balanced mix of two boys and two girls to the household. The baby boy will join older sisters Sterling, 5, and Golden, 21 months, alongside big brother Bronze.
While the couple has not shared an exact due date yet, the family is expected to welcome their newest addition in the spring of 2027.