Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their final day of the India tour with a fashion-focused outing.
On Wednesday, November 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the world-renowned Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai, highlighting sustainability in fashion.
Princess Kate stuns in red look
For the meaningful outing, Kate looked radiating in a red midi dress from Emilia Wickstead Alexina.
The piece featured a notched lapel collar, short sleeves, and a fitted bodice.
She paired the dress with the DeMellier The Small Hudson top-handle bag in brown with a matching pair of heels.
Meanwhile, William rocked a classic light-grey two-piece tailored suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt.
Kate and William made the visit to take a look at the artistry behind India's celebrated textiles and traditional craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.
According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, the pair were introduced to the "incredible colour and skills passed down through generations, alongside modern approaches to design and sustainable production".
The engagement also brought together causes close to both royals' hearts.
"The Princess has a longstanding interest in textiles and craftsmanship, while both Their Royal Highnesses have championed sustainability throughout their public work," the spokesperson added.
About the Chanakya School of Craft
Founded in 2016, the Chanakya School of Craft is known for preserving India's rich textile heritage while providing training and opportunities for women artisans.
Its work has also helped bring traditional Indian embroidery and craftsmanship to the international fashion stage, including collaborations linked to luxury fashion house Dior.
The outing came after the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the JIO World Convention Centre on Tuesday.
Following the award distribution, the pair joined performers and stars on stage, where William accidentally revealed that the prestigious ceremony will be held in Australia next year. No confirmation and details have been shared by Earthshot as of yet.
Moreover, William and Kate will travel to New Delhi on their final day of the India tour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.