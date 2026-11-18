Mandy Moore's ex-husband, Ryan Adams, has taken a major step in his romance life, as it was revealed that the musician is engaged to Kate Farr.
In an interview with TMZ, Adams, 52, and Farr, 22, who have 30 years of age difference, reportedly got engaged in October after six months of dating.
"I've never been happier in my life," Adams admitted. "Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I've ever met. She's my best friend, and I've never been happier. Here's to love."
The couple met through mutual friends earlier this year, and Farr moved to Los Angeles to live with Adams; however, the newly engaged couple are planning to move to the Midwest to be closer to their families.
Adams was previously married to Moore from 2009 to 2016.
Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore's headline-making marriage
The A Walk to Remember star previously opened up about alleged emotional abuse throughout their seven-year marriage, including in a 2019 interview with the New York Times, where six other women made claims against Adams.
"He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument,'" she said, adding that he allegedly blocked her "ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time, my entire mid-to-late 20s".
In the article, Adams was also accused of using his power to take advantage of young women in the music industry, allegedly threatening to ruin their aspiring careers if he didn’t get his way.
At the time, Adams responded to the allegations, telling the outlet that Moore's claims were "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship" and labelled the entire article as "inaccurate".