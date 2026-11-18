Prince William is enjoying his last day of the India tour in quite a Bollywood style, as Karan Johar welcomed the royal at Dharma Productions.
On Wednesday, November 18, the Prince of Wales enjoyed an exciting performance of Shava Shava from the classic Hindi film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and met Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
For the exciting outing, William rocked a classic light-grey two-piece tailored suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt, while the Bollywood stars were all dressed in white attires.
Earlier in the morning, Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai for a fashion-focused outing on sustainability.
The Mumbai visit also marks Kate's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022.
Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world's biggest environmental problems.
The Earthshot Prize Awards was organised at JIO World Convention Centre, Bandra, Mumbai, and it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.
While talking to the media about the environment, Sonam said, "Buy less cars, make sure you don't trash on the ground, make sure you don't use too much plastic, don't dirty the rivers. I live near the Mithi river in BKC and I see the state it is in. It is up to all of us to kind of make sure that we live a better future behind for out children."
Ramayana actress Rakul noted, "I am very excited about it because it is for a cause which is very very close to all of our hearts."
Following the award distribution, the pair joined performers and stars on stage, where William accidentally revealed that the prestigious ceremony will be held in Australia next year. No confirmation and details have been shared by Earthshot as of yet.
Moreover, William and Kate will travel to New Delhi on their final day of the India tour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.