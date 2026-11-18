Former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola has defeated two-term Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.
Called by the Associated Press on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – two weeks after Election Day – the victory makes Peltola the first Alaska Native elected to the United States Senate.
A historic political comeback
With 99% of ballots counted, Peltola secured 50.1% of the vote compared to Sullivan’s 45.8% winning by a margin of more than 12,000 votes. Crossing the 50% threshold allowed her to claim victory outright in the first round of Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system.
The win marks a major political comeback for Peltola, who lost her U.S. House seat to a Republican in 2024. Campaigning as an independent voice focused on lowering costs and putting working families first, she successfully won over voters in a traditionally conservative state.
Controversy and legal challenges
The hard-fought race drew national attention due to a controversy involving a third candidate on the ballot who shared the incumbent’s name, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.
Republicans accused Democrats of recruiting the candidate to confuse voters, prompting a federal lawsuit from the Justice Department to block certification.
A federal judge dismissed the suit, though Sullivan’s campaign stated it will not concede until the results are officially certified.
Expanding the Democratic majority
Alaska was the final Senate contest called in the 2026 midterms. Peltola’s victory flips a key Republican seat and expands the new Democratic Senate majority to a 56-44 margin. She is scheduled to be sworn into office in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 2027.