Nvidia has officially ruled out bringing back co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, shutting down a major push from Silicon Valley leaders and investors.
During the chipmaker’s earnings call, newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones stated that the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and has no plans to reinstate him.
The scandal behind the exit
Huang stepped down on November 12 after 33 years leading the company. His abrupt exit followed reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a company executive and another with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
Just hours before Nvidia’s announcement, Huang apologized for his personal mistakes on social media and said he would be “honored” to return if the board felt it served shareholders.
Silicon Valley rallies behind Huang
His willingness to return sparked a massive campaign across the tech world. Over 190,000 people signed a petition for his reinstatement, backed by prominent figures like Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick and major shareholders. Even President Donald Trump suggested he would not mind seeing Huang back in charge.
Moving forward without the founder
Despite the outside pressure, Nvidia is moving ahead under interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress while searching for a permanent replacement.
To address national security worries, the company also created a new board committee to oversee global trade compliance.
Meanwhile, Nvidia’s business remains booming, reporting a massive $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue. Huang is scheduled to answer questions from U.S. lawmakers regarding the security concerns on December 1.