A star-studded lineup for Glastonbury 2027 has been unveiled, with Harry Styles confirmed to make his festival debut.
The One Direction alum is joining Billie Eilish and Sam Fender for the prime slots at the next June's music festival.
Cher, 81, will also be headlining Glastonbury during the Sunday Legends slot, widely considered to be a bonus headline set.
Sam is set to take the stage on the Friday night, for his second Glastonbury performance, having played it back in 2022.
Harry Styles will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday for the first time, amid his critically acclaimed Together Together tour, which will be officially concluded in August 2027.
Moreover, Billie will headline on the Sunday night, after Cher, and following on her first Glastobury performance in 2022 when she was just 20.
Other performers include The Streets. Lily Allen, Chase & Status, Sombr, Sienna Spiro and Adéla.
Massive Attack, Little Simz, The XX, Ezra Collective and Kraftwerk, FKA Twigs, Lola Young, Robyn, Teddy Swims and Ellie Goulding, will also grace the stage.
The Birds of A Feather singer was the latest to be "lured" by organiser Emily Eavis to headline once again, leading the three nights' main performers average age to be under 30, reported The Mail.
Reacting to the line-up, organiser Emily Eavis said, "We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists."
"We can't wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times!"
The festival will open to the audience of 200,000 on Wednesday June 23, with music on the main stages kicking off on Friday June 25.