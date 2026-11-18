U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassured the public on Wednesday that the United States is “not under systemic attack” following five days of major technology disruptions across the country.
Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio emphasized that recent failures affecting airlines, banks, and tech giants are isolated incidents rather than a coordinated strike by foreign hackers or criminals.
Zero evidence of a coordinated hack
Public anxiety grew this week after back-to-back outages hit critical services. The wave of disruptions included a global freeze of Microsoft’s Outlook and Teams software, a temporary nationwide grounding of commercial flights by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), slowdowns at major U.S. banks and service glitches at Apple and the National Security Agency.
“We have zero evidence whatsoever,” Rubio said, noting that the Microsoft incident had nothing to do with the FAA or banking issues. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin echoed this message, stating that the homeland remains secure and the failures were purely operational.
Rushed updates and AI pressures
While officials ruled out foul play, technology experts and lawmakers point to another culprit: rushed software updates. Because artificial intelligence is helping hackers discover software flaws faster than ever, companies are rushing to push out emergency fixes.
Experts warn that this rapid patching – combined with companies quickly adding AI tools onto older systems – is causing accidental, cascading technical glitches.
Affected companies, including Microsoft and Apple, confirmed their outages were caused by internal technical bugs rather than cyberattacks.