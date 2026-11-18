Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has suffered a sharp decline in website traffic amid the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father's shocking scandals.
It has been reported that the visits to the As Ever website have fallen dramatically amid the holiday season and the launch of Christmas products.
The decline comes as Thomas Markle Jr was taken in by the FBI for one charge of possession of child sex abuse material in early November.
As Ever website data
According to figures published using data from Similarweb, As Ever attracted approximately 141,000 website visits in September, seeing a 23% decline from August.
Traffic weakened particularly sharply toward the end of September, when weekly visits dropped to approximately 24,000.
That total compared with 41,000 visits during the month's opening week, representing a fall of more than 40%.
The decline comes despite Meghan introducing an extensive range of seasonal gifts for holiday season, including the Pantry Basket, the Hostess Basket, an Orchard Chocolate-Covered Fruit Gift Box and a Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio.
The brand has also introduced its 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar as part of efforts to expand its range beyond everyday pantry products.
A source said, "These figures nevertheless add to questions surrounding Meghan's ability to sustain the commercial momentum generated by her celebrity profile."
"Earlier this year, polling suggested her popularity among American audiences had also weakened," the insider added.
A YouGov survey has shown Meghan Markle's net favourability rating falling by 13 points across two quarters, leaving her with a rating of just +2.
During the same period, As Ever experienced a slowdown in website traffic.
The report comes as it was reported on Tuesday, November 17, that Thomas Sr has been charged with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sex abuse or exploitation material in the Philippines.
Earlier this month, the 82-year-old was taken into custody in Florida on federal charges of child porn possession.
While he was released and was subjected to electronic monitoring and house arrest in a dementia care facility. He was detained days later after removing his ankle monitor.
The case made headlines in October after Meghan's half-brother alerted authorities after finding "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images in his father's Philippines home.