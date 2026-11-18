King Charles and Queen Camilla are looking forward to the Royal Variety Performance, as it has been confirmed that the royals will continue the tradition.
The performance is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday, November 20.
The annual charity gala holds a special place for Charles, as it has supported the UK entertainment workers since 1912, with the King serving as the sole patron.
A first as the Queen for Camilla
Moreover, this year's event will be more special for Camilla, who will be attending the performance as the Queen for the first time, opting out of the event in 2024 due to illness.
Who attended the 2025 Royal Variety Performance?
With the gala being rotated among senior members of the Royal Family, the 2025 iteration was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended the event as the family represented at London's Royal Albert Hall that year.
This year's gala event is hosted by comedian Jason Manford with performers including James Blunt, Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, and Andrea Bocelli.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will also watch excerpts from The Greatest Showman.
Ahead of the show, the King and Queen will meet some of the stars as well as 100-year-old Hazel Kaye, a former performer who now lives at Brinsworth House, a care home for retired members of the entertainment profession.
It is funded by The Royal Variety Charity which the gala show helps support.
About the Royal Variety Show
The Royal Variety Show has been running for over 100 years to support the Royal Variety Charity, which helps look after those who have worked in the entertainment industry.
The first Royal Show was held in 1912, in the reign of Charles III's great-grandfather, King George V.