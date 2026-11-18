Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever when it is released on November 19.
The latest game in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise has had several delays along the way, but after 13 years – the longest gap between releases in the franchise’s history – it is finally here.
As fans prepare to return to Leonida – Rockstar Games’ fictionalized version of Florida, where they will steal cars, rob businesses and spend their ill-gotten gains – here’s a look at the popular franchise since the last release.
Pre-orders of the game are estimated to already have surpassed $1.5 billion, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Compared to other recent game releases the scale of GTA VI is unmatched. Nine days before launch GTA VI broke $1 billion in pre-order revenue — almost twice what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the best-selling game in the US in 2022, had made at the same time before its launch.