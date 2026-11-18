King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at Buckingham Palace, marking a huge royal event.
On Wednesday, November 18th, the royal couple welcomed several Ballet stars to the royal estate to celebrate the historic milestone.
100 years of Royal Ballet School celebration
Their Majesty, who hold the special meeting in absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales as they currently undertaking three-day state visit to India, marked 100 years of Royal Ballet School reception.
During the high-profile royal event, the King and Queen were joined by the Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, who last represented the two by attending the sombre event.
He has stepped into his role as the patron of The Royal Ballet School since May 2024, while Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Gloucester also hold dance-related patronages.
King Charles's message after special celebration with Queen Camilla
Taking to the Instagram stories, the Royal Family's official social media platforms shared a glimpse of the event alongside a note that read, "Something special is happening at Buckingham Palace this morning."
The shared video showed the Ballet dancers performing while others were witnessing their synchronised performances.
King Charles's visit to BRIT School n Croydon
This update came after King Charles, who celebrated his 78th birthday on November 14th, visited the BRIT School in Croydon just one day before his special day, where he watched student performances including a dance studio session.
Clips of King Charles dancing with a Junkanoo street parade in Nassau during his Caribbean tour circulated in late October 2026.
In 2026, The Royal Ballet School celebrates 100 years of nurturing the next generation.
With a legacy built on excellence, and a future focused on expanding opportunity and access, The Royal Ballet School remains at the forefront of shaping the next century of classical ballet.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla also continued celebrating a special royal tradition with their upcoming royal engagement, taking place on Friday, November 20th, 2026.
The royal couple will watch this year's Royal Variety Performance in London, where the stars will join them for the glittering show.