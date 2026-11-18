James Blunt has announced a major Welsh concert series after giving fans a big personal life update.
The English singer and songwriter confirmed that he will be returning to the Yorkshire coast next summer.
On Wednesday, November 18th, James shared a huge outdoor show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, starting in June next year.
As part of his Aeroplane Mode European tour, the Carry You Home hitmaker will be joined by special guests Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band.
He shared the poster of his upcoming tour series.
James Blunt's announcement about Welsh concert series
The singer wrote on his Instagram account, "Fresh from scoring his first UK Number 1 album in 19 years, multi-platinum-selling artist @jamesblunt is heading to Scarborough next summer as part of his Aeroplane Mode European tour with very special guests @nathanevanss.ig & The Saint PHNX Band."
James also revealed that the tickets for his forthcoming concert series will go on sale from Friday, November 20th, and can be obtained after registration on his website, "CuffeandTaylor.com/Register."
The announcement comes after he won over a whole new audience with his appearance in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors.
This is also marked by his first Welsh series after James Blunt has apparently applied to legally change his name to Ryan Air after his latest album topped the charts.
James Blunt legally changes name
He had vowed to rename himself after the budget airline if his record, titled Aeroplane Mode reached number one.
After the album hit the top spot, James Blunt shared a screenshot of a submission to change his name via deed poll, in which he changed his name from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air.
He captioned the Instagram post, "This cost me £53.05."
Aeroplane Mode is Blunt's first UK number-one album in 19 years, according to the Official Charts Company.
The singer's last album to achieve a UK number one was All The Lost Souls in 2007, while his 2005 release Back To Bedlam spent 10 weeks at the summit.