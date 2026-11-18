Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin shook hands in Shenzhen, China, in the first ever meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the US ahead of the APEC summit and their planned trilateral meeting.
Russia's Kremlin pool posted a video on Telegram showing the heads of state on the red carpet at the Shenzhen International Communication Center on Wednesday before the APEC leaders' banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan.
The last face to face meeting between Trump and Putin was in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025.
Chinese broadcaster CGTN-Europe said that Putin briefly spoke with Trump at the gala reception. The three leaders will meet on Thursday.
Xi had earlier given an unprecedented greeting to Trump at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport, the first time the Chinese leader has greeted a foreign head of state in this way as president.
Xi's gesture was not extended to Putin, who was instead greeted by Director of the Chinese Communist Party's General Office Cai Qi when he arrived in China on Tuesday.
Although he is not known for physical gestures in public with world leaders, Xi also shared a brief hug with Trump on the tarmac.