Kate Middleton has stunned in a red outfit as she made a surprise visit to India.
After taking center stage to deliver an iconic speech at the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai with Prince William, the Princess of Wales stopped at the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai.
During the solo visit, Catherine, 45, set the pulses racing as she stepped out in the red coat midi dress, serving royalty through the fashion statement.
She also heard stories from trainee doctors working towards becoming fellows of the College, and about the patients’ recovery and ongoing complications.
"Maternity in Mumbai. Meeting new mothers and their babies at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, which celebrates its centenary this year," the Kensington Palace added in the caption.
The royal statement continued, explaining the role of the Princess of Wales, who has been serving as Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
"As Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, hearing from trainee doctors working towards becoming fellows of the College, about its role and wider maternal health in India," the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales further noted.
Kate Middleton takes on new role during surprise solo visit to Maternity hospital in Mumbai
Catherine, Princess of Wales, became patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) in February 2018.
She is only the second patron in the RCOG's history, following Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (who held the patronage from 1947 until 2002).
Her patronage highlights global maternal and newborn healthcare, reducing mortality rates, addressing stigma in women's health, and supporting early childhood development.
Why Catherine was skipping previous Earthshot Prize ceremonies?
These three Indian trips marked her first since she last attended Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony in 2023.
Her Royal Highness has been skipping the Earthshot Prize ceremonies due to her recovery from cancer.
The royal couple will conclude their Indian trip on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026, after attending extensive public engagements.