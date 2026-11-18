Anthropic IPO are expected to be bigger than SpaceX as retail frenzy build days before IPO.
According TO Yahoo Finance, the AI company is set to start trading under ticker "ANT" on Thursday, November 19, after the offer price is finalized on the evening of November 18.
The offering covers 825 million Class A shares with pricing expected to be between $70 and $78 per share.
Here's how you can buy Anthropic shares at the offer price or once it launches on the Nasdaq.
From your broker, if you are eligible
IPO underwriters allocate shares to institutional investors and retail brokers like Fidelity and Schwab. The brokers, in turn, offer those shares to their account holders. Because the share supply is finite, brokers typically limit access to account holders who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Each broker sets its own eligibility requirements and rules for allocating its block of shares. To participate, you generally have to request access by submitting a conditional offer or indication of interest with your broker. Allocations are not guaranteed.
On the open market, after trading starts
If you didn't request IPO access from your broker, weren't eligible to participate, or weren't allocated shares, you can buy the stock in your brokerage account once trading begins. The price will be driven by market forces and may be higher or lower than the IPO price.
How to buy a stock after it IPOs
You can buy a stock after it IPOs by placing a trade with your broker. At that point, the per-share price will be dictated by supply and demand. It can remain close to the offer price or diverge significantly.