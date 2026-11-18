Anne Hathaway welcomed a girl or a boy?
On Tuesday, November 17th, the Verity actress was spotted in New York City with the newborn baby strapped to her chest.
The appearance marked her first since she welcomed the baby number three with her husband, Adam Shulman.
In the new snap, the little one was not visible; a maroon beanie topped with a pink pom-pom poked out from the top of the brown carrier.
After the new photos of Anne made it to the Gram, fans began speculating whether the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress has become a mom of a boy or a girl.
Fans' reaction on her new spotting
One fan noted, "Congratulations!!!!! She's a Princess."
"!!!!!!!! DID SHE FINALLY HAVE A GIRL?," another commented.
While a third said, "Man, white people love having the babies out in the cold!! Lmfao, I heard it’s good for em. Congrats Mama!!"
"Scorpio mom & scorpio daughter," another gushed.
Molly Rodgers accidentally revealed Anne Hathaway's third baby's gender
These fans' theories came before Anne Hathaway's costume designer, Molly Rodgers, accidentally revealed that the critically acclaimed actress is embracing motherhood for the third time for a baby girl.
The Emmy-winning costume designer wrote, "Congrats are for proud mama @annehathaway & her new addition to the family … a baby girl!"
Anne Hathaway has yet to post about her new arrival on social media, and her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.
When did Anne Hathaway announce her third pregnancy?
The Odyssey star announced in June that she was expecting, posting a baby bump photo via Instagram after stepping out in a bikini on a St. Tropez vacation.
"x Baby, I'm yours x," she wrote in the caption at the time.
The couple, who tied the knot on September 29th, 2012, in Big Sur, California, are also parents to their two sons, Jonathan and Jack, whom they welcomed in 2016 and 2019.