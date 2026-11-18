Democrats on Wednesday resoundingly nominated Hakeem Jeffries to serve as speaker of the House when the new Congress begins next year, teeing him up to become the first Black lawmaker to lead the chamber.
A New York congressman who has served as the Democratic minority leader since 2023, Jeffries is set to become one of Donald Trump’s most prominent opponents for the final two years of his presidency, when Democrats will control both the Senate and House of Representatives and are expected to undertake aggressive efforts to check his powers.
Democrats nominated Jeffries despite concerns from some progressives that he represents a politically risky status quo for a party that is looking to capitalize on a surprisingly good performance in the midterms, where voters swept them back into power in both the House and Senate with significant majorities.
The vote took place at a caucus meeting held behind closed doors, and no other lawmaker challenged Jeffries for the speakership nomination. A source familiar with the tally said Jeffries was supported by 251 of 262 ballots cast.
Following the election, Jeffries posted a photo of himself as a child on X, and wrote: “Thank you House Democrats. Together, we will deliver bold change. And make a big difference in the lives of the American people!”
The 56-year-old is set to be formally elected speaker when the House of Representatives convenes at the beginning of next year, with Democrats controlling their largest majority in nearly two decades. He would become the first Democratic House speaker since Nancy Pelosi, who will retire from Congress at the end of this year.