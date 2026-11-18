Meghan Markle has seemingly spoken out after her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was charged with multiple counts amid a child abuse case.
On Wednesday, November 18th, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly made a celebratory move after her dad was charged with possession of and intent to distribute child sexual abuse material.
Now, the Suits alum's fan page unveiled the new snaps of Prince Harry's life partner decorating a giant Christmas tree, as showing off her pre-Holiday sale.
The mom of two, who is a founding member of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has sent out a brand-new newsletter giving subscribers Early Access to their Holiday Sale!
Notably, the newsletter reads, "Our early access is here — as a thank you for being part of the As Ever community, please enjoy 25% off sitewide before everyone else."
She also revealed the Holiday discount code for fans to shop her newly released Christmas items.
The email features a gorgeous, cosy new photo of Meghan next to a stunning Christmas tree decorated with elegant white ornaments and bows, wrapped up in a chic grey turtleneck jumper and jeans.
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry removed from royal family's Christmas plans?
Despite being removed from the royal family's Holiday gathering at the Sandringham estate, the Sussexes are determined to celebrate their own occasion, as this Christmas marked their family’s first since returning to British soil with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This update also came shortly after prosecutors evaluated the charges filed by police before they decide whether to issue a subpoena against Thomas Markle, whose legal team would have 10 days to respond with a counter-affidavit.
Thomas Markle hit with multiple charged amid child abuse lawsuit
Prosecutors would then decide whether to proceed with a court case.
Cebu province prosecutor Graeme Elmido told the BBC on Tuesday, November 17th, that police had filed documents requesting that Markle be charged on Monday.
Earlier this month, the 82-year-old retired filmmaker was separately arrested and charged in the US with possession of child sexual abuse material.
The FBI said agents seized about 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books that they allege contained child sex abuse material, from storage units Markle rented.
Before his arrest, Meghan Markle expressed her "disappointment" over the disturbing allegations that emerged against her father, and revealed that the Met police informed her about the allegations during her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.