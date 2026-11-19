Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed baby no. 3 with her husband, Andre Gray!
The American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 18th, to make the delightful family announcement.
Sharing a carousel featuring an adorable glimpse of her newborn baby, the Glory Days hitmaker penned a heartwarming note revealing the gender of her third child.
Leigh wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy is here," before she gave fans insight into her third pregnancy journey, which she described as "active."
"Mumma was active whilst he was in the womb, so I'm not going to lie, I did expect him to come out doing backflips! But instead he came out, eyes open, holding up his head with a full head of hair like he's been here before," the singer added.
She continued, "We are so in love. Our little family of five, my whole world. I’ve never felt more blessed."
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray's relationship timeline
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been married to footballer Andre Gray for three years.
The couple tied the knot in June 2023 in Jamaica after meeting in 2016 and getting engaged in May 2020.
The couple are also parents of their twin daughters, whose names have not been publicly revealed.
She and her husband, Andre Gray, welcomed the twins in August 2021 and often refer to them as their “bubbas.”
Leigh-Anne Pinnock keeps her children’s names and faces out of the public eye so they can decide for themselves later whether they want fame.
As the news of their third baby was announced, fans flooded the comment section with their heartfelt praise, one stating, “BABY BOY welcome to the world and congratulations sweet leigh.”
“Congratulations, Leigh. So happy for you and Andre. Cutest family with one more member now; girls have a baby brother. Best news today truly made our day with this one,” another noted.
While a third said, “In love already! Can’t wait for a cuddle. Congratulations to you all! Lots of love.”