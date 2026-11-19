Taylor Swift has joyfully returned to her country roots.
The 14-time Grammy winner sparked nostalgia on Wednesday, November 18, by revisiting her country music beginnings, delivering an electrifying performance at the Country Music Awards (CMAs) 2026.
Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the 60th Annual CMA Awards saw Swift performing an exciting mashup of her iconic 2006 track Our Song and the CMA Award-nominated track I Knew It, I Knew You, with Keith Urban, marking her first CMA performance in 13 years.
For the special medley, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker slipped into an embellished minidress with a silver bodice and voluminous red skirt.
She styled her shoulder-length hair in bouncy curls and sported striking cowboy boots.
Fans’ reactions
On Instagram, fans expressed their excitement seeing Taylor Swift going back to her country roots, as one of them wrote, “Taylor wearing cowboy boots again !!!!!!!!”
Another shared, “I cried so much when she started singing so many memories.”
“NO WAY HER COUNTRY ERA IS BACK?! TIME FOR ME TO PULL MY COWBOY BOOTS OUT OF RETIREMENT,” added a third.
Taylor Swift’s CMAs 2026 nomination
At the 2026 CMA Awards, Taylor Swift was nominated for Single of the Year for her Toy Story 5 track I Knew It, I Knew You.
However, she lost the award to Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas.
The category also included Ella Langley’s Be Her, Lainey Wilson’s Somewhere Over Laredo, and Cody Johnson’s The Fall.