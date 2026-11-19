Prince Harry has left fans baffled with his shocking new admission.
Speaking during his fourth visit to Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex sent shockwaves by making a startling confession, expressing his willingness to rejoin army in a war against Russia.
For those unfamiliar, Russia and Ukraine are in a state of war since 2014. Things escalated in 2022 when Russia invaded the country completely. According to the BBC and The Guardian reports, the conflict continues today with heavy fighting, drone strikes, and ongoing peace talks, while Russian forces occupy roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
During his address, Harry stated that he would “100 per cent” return to military service if called upon, reported The Telegraph.
"I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again," noted the Prince.
He also took a dig at the U.S. President Donald Trump by criticising his way of handling the Ukrainian conflict.
"I think there's been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently," said the father of two.
Prince Harry expressed optimism that political changes in the United States from January could strengthen support for Europe.
He also warned that Britain had effectively been in conflict with Russia for a decade, even without direct attacks, and said his biggest concern was Europe becoming divided over the threat from Moscow.
Drawing on his visits to Ukraine and briefings from officials, King Charles’s younger son said he believed Kyiv was gaining grounds. However, he stressed the need for an exit strategy for Russia and urged Western countries to increase their support rather than step back.
"If asked, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” Harry stated.
It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry served on active duty in Afghanistan during two operational tours with British Army in the late 2000s and early 2010s.