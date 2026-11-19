Valtteri Bottas will remain with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team for the 2027 season, keeping the American squad’s veteran driver lineup unchanged for its second year on the grid.
The team officially announced the contract extension on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Bottas will once again partner with Sergio Perez, whose 2027 stay was confirmed ahead of last month’s Mexico City Grand Prix.
Celebrating the news with a nod to his famous team radio catchphrase, the 37-year-old Finn declared, “To whom it may concern, I’m staying!”
Silencing the rumor mill
The decision puts an end to weeks of speculation regarding Bottas’s future in the sport. Rumors had suggested Cadillac might replace Bottas with American IndyCar star and current test driver Colton Herta to put a homegrown racer in the seat.
By keeping Bottas, team leadership chose proven experience over a rookie gamble as they work to develop their car. Bottas admitted the confirmation brings welcome peace of mind after weeks of outside noise.
Building from the ground up
Cadillac has faced a steep learning curve during its debut 2026 Formula 1 campaign, sitting 11th in the Constructors’ Championship without a point. Bottas’s 13th-place finish in China stands as the team’s best result so far.
Despite the rough start, Bottas noted he always viewed Cadillac as a long-term project, adding that the team’s story is only just getting started. Reserve and test drivers for 2027 will be named at a later date.