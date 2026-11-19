Ella Langley scored a massive victory over Taylor Swift at a star-studded awards gala.
On Wednesday, November 18, the 60th Annual CMA Awards took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing the country music stars under one roof to compete for the prestigious accolades.
For this year’s Single of the Year award, the CMAs nominated Ella Langley’s Be Her and Choosin’ Texas, Taylor Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You, Lainey Wilson’s Somewhere Over Laredo, and Cody Johnson’s The Fall.
Beating all her fellow nominees, Langley took home the award for Choosin’ Texas.
While accepting the accolade, the 27-year-old singer said, “I love this song. We just sat in a room and did our best one afternoon, and it is the gift that just keeps on giving. I can’t believe this is my life, and what is going on is absolutely insane. I just can’t believe it’s me that this is happening to. So I’m gonna let Miranda say something, so I don’t say anything weird.”
During her winning speech, the Strangers singer expressed admiration for Taylor Swift, stating, “I’m a fan of how hard she works. I’m a fan of how hard she fights for her artistry, how hard she fights for her spot in the room as a producer, as a director.”
Besides Single of the Year, Ella Langley also dominated the night by winning Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Dandelion), Song of the Year (Choosin’ Texas), and Music Video of the Year (Choosin’ Texas).