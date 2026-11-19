The glamorous night of the 2026 CMA Awards is finally here to honor the best of the talented artists and their work.
Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 18, the 60th Annual CMA Awards were hosted by Lainey Wilson.
Dominating the nominations this year was Ella Langley, receiving nine nods across seven major categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.
From Ella Langley’s multiple wins to Chris Stapleton’s Male Vocalist of the Year, here’s the list of the 2026 CMA Awards winners.
CMA Awards 2026 Winners List
Single of the Year
WINNER: Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Ella Langley, "Be Her"
Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Stephen Wilson Jr.
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw, "McArthur"
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, "A Song To Sing"
Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert, "Horses and Divorces"
Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Carly Pearce & Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay"
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Album of the Year
WINNER: Ella Langley, Dandelion
Zach Top, Ain't In It For My Health
Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere
Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum
Luke Combs, The Way I Am
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Ella Langley
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
WINNER: The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
Song of the Year
"Be Her" (Ella Langley)
"Beautiful Things" (Megan Moroney)
WINNER: "Choosin' Texas" (Ella Langley)
"Dry Spell" (Kacey Musgraves)
"Gary" (Stephen Wilson Jr.)
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac (guitar)
Jenee Fleenor (fiddle)
Paul Franklin (steel guitar)
Rob McNelley (guitar)
WINNER: Charlie Worsham (guitar)