Queen Mette-Marit has stepped into the spotlight for the first time after a shocking attack on her convicted son.
On Tuesday, November 17, the Queen of Norway was spotted leaving the Brittania Hotel with King Haakon during a surprise visit to Trondheim, marking her first appearance in months.
It is worth noting that Mette-Marit is currently on medical leave after undergoing a lung transplant in June, and is not expected to resume her royal duties until next summer.
Her recent outing was not included in the Royal House’s official schedule.
During the surprise appearance, the Queen, along with Haakon, met Norwegian actor Alexander Jensen, who later shared selfies from their meeting, reported Hello!.
"Nice talking to you, my king and queen! And it's extra fun to use some sign language. Today is a big day for me! Before I went to play the theater play Døvejævler, I had the great honor of meeting and greeting King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit. A very special and unforgettable moment that made this day extra nice. This is a memory I will carry with me for a long time!” he stated.
King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit Trondheim visit took place on November 16 and 17, 2026, and was a private, unscheduled trip to advance early preparations for their upcoming consecration ceremony.
Marius Borg Høiby attacked at home
Queen Mette-Marit’s latest appearance also marks her first after a shocking attack on her son, Marius Borg Høiby, at his home.
On November 6, the 29-year-old was attacked by an intruder at him home on the Skaugum royal estate. Shortly after midnight, an unidentified man began kicking and banging on the door. When Høiby opened the door, the man pushed him and forced his way inside. However, Mette-Marit’s son managed to push the intruder back out.
Within two minutes, Norwegian police arrived at the location and arrested a suspect nearby.
Høiby is the son of Mette-Marit from her a relationship before her marriage to King Haakon and holds no royal title.
He is convicted on two counts of rape with domestic abuse, assaults, and other offenses, sentencing him to four years in prison.