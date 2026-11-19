Josh Christ is no more.
On Wednesday, November 18, the iconic guitarist’s family took to his official Instagram account to announce his passing, sharing that he died at the age of 61.
Christ’s death comes more than two months after he revealed about battling undisclosed “medical issues.”
In the statement shared by his loved ones, it was noted, “Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026. No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.”
In a September 3 post, the Danzig guitarist shared an update about his health, noting that he was focusing on a medical issue that had been “kicking my butt.”
“The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send Glenn to my house to babysit—that is motivation enough to get better!” he penned.
Christ continued, “Sadly, as a result of this, I will be unable to do any lessons or gigs until further notice. I know that a lot of you have been asking about lessons and live shows and I guarantee you that just as soon as I am back on my feet and shredding, I will contact everyone who has reached out to me to set up time for lessons.”
“I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up. I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again. Rock on! JC,” he added.
The musician concluded, “P.S. If there's radio silence, it's not because JC doesn't love you, it's because I'm under doctor's orders. C'mon, do you really want them sending Glenn to my house!?”
Who was Josh Christ?
Josh Christ was the original guitarist for the heavy metal band Danzig. He was also ranked 63rd on Guitar World’s “100 Greatest Metal guitarists.”