Dharma Movies welcomed royal guests for a memorable evening.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, acclaimed Indian filmmaker posted a series of glimpses from his meeting with Britain’s Prince William as he got candid about the details.
Expressing honor to have welcomed the British royalty, Johar recalled the special afternoon and the “wonderful conversations” around the magic of cinema.
“It was truly an honour and a delight to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, to @dharmamovies. What followed was an afternoon of wonderful conversations around the magic of cinema, the stories that shape us and the connections that transcend cultures,” he wrote.
“A particularly warm moment was of revisiting memories from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing anecdotes from those much-loved shooting days! @kareenakapoorkhan and I felt rather nostalgic!” the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director added.
The father of two went on to write, “There is something incredibly beautiful about how cinema brings the world closer. Moments like these are a reminder that beyond borders, languages and cultures, stories have an extraordinary ability to connect us. And in doing so, they continue to strengthen the enduring bond between India and the UK.”
“Because stories, truly, know no borders. Thank you to His Royal Highness for spending such invaluable time with us! @princeandprincessofwales,” he concluded.
Prince William and is wife, Princess Kate, were on a three-day trip to India between November 16 and 18, 2026, for the Earthshot Prize Awards gala.