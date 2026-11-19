While King Felipe was busy attending special guests at Zarzuela Palace, Queen Letizia made a special appearance at a major event.
In a new update shared on Wednesday, November 18, the Royal Family of Spain reported about the Queen’s latest engagement, noting that she presided over an event organized by the BBVA Microfinance Foundation.
“The Queen has presided over this afternoon in Madrid the event organized by the BBVA Microfinance Foundation under the title "Next Scene: From Measurement to Impact", which has brought together experts from various fields to address how information and data can help us anticipate risks and cope to major global challenges like poverty, education or longevity,” shared the Royals.
At the event, Letizia delivered a powerful speech, stating, "Today we will understand what it means to make decisions not to be late, identify indicators to act on time and know that at first glance, if we see the numbers, we can leave many things unanalyzed. It's about anticipating to better protect, measuring the impact so that poverty doesn't happen again in the lives of so many people.”
“We are in the right place, which is where forces, will, technology and resources come together so that so many millions of small entrepreneurs not only get out of poverty, but manage to stay out of it permanently and sustainably,” the Queen emphasized in her speech.
On the same day, King Felipe VI received the Letters of Credentials from the new ambassadors of Malta, Honduras, Austria, Estonia, Germany, and Iraq.
The Letters of Credential are the document that accredits a foreign ambassador as the representative and highest diplomatic authority of another country in Spain.