Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has scored a major legal win. On Wednesday, a Las Vegas court officially dismissed felony threft charges against the former five-division world champion, putting an end to a high-profile dispute over an alleged bad check.
The original allegations
The case began when Clark County prosecutors accused Mayweather of writing a $200,000 check to Gold and Beyond, a Las Vegas luxury release store, back in December 2024.
Authorities claimed the undefeated boxer knew he did not have enough money in his bank account to cover the purchase of an expensive watch.
Mayweather was hit with two felony counts – theft and passing a check without sufficient funds – which carried potential prison time if convicted.
Court dismisses the case
Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a spotless 50-0 record, strongly denied all wrongdoing in court filings. This week, Clark County prosecutors asked the judge to drop the charges.
The court agreed, immediately canceling a scheduled hearing and closing the Las Vegas criminal case.
Ongoing legal challenges
While the Vegas bad check saga is officially over, Mayweather’s legal team remains busy. The 49-year-old star is still dealing with other financial disputes, including a New York breach-of-contract lawsuit from CSI Sports over a canceled Mike Tyson exhibition match, as well as separate civil claims involving luxury jewelers and unpaid apartment rent in Manhattan.