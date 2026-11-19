Prince Harry knows how to tackle awkward questions.
The Duke of Sussex recently sat down with The Telegraph for a new interview, during which he was hit with an awkward situation when the interviewer took a jab at his wife, Meghan Markle.
As mentioned by the Royal Rundown Substack in a Thursday, November 19 blog, King Charles’s younger son was subtly mocked during the interview when he was asked whether he was “stockpiling” anything besides his wife’s “leftover jams.”
“Are you stockpiling anything other than all that old jam you’ve got left over?” asked the interviewer seemingly referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s jam and preserve-making business, As Ever.
However, despite being hit with the awkward dig, the substack author noted that Harry did not react angrily or showed any frustration. Instead, he remained calm and professional, leading them to suggest that the Duke can perfectly control his emotions and handle criticism without publicly expressing his honest thoughts and feelings.
In the same interview, Prince Harry sent shockwaves by making a startling confession, expressing his willingness to rejoin army in a war against Russia.
Expressing that he would “100 per cent” return to military service if called upon, the father of two said, "I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”
"If asked, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” he noted.
Also read: DID EVERYONE MISS THE DISS AT MEGHAN MARKLE IN PRINCE HARRY’S TELEGRAPH INTERVIEW?
Thomas Markle controversy
This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., who has been accused of hoarding child pornography material in his belongings by his son Thomas Markle Jr.
The Duchess’s father was recently arrested by federal agents in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, and is currently detained in the US custody after allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.