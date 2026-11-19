King Charles welcomed a special royal guest at his official residence.
On Thursday, November 17, the Royal Family of Britain shared that the monarch delightfully welcomed Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume V at Buckingham Palace during the latter’s visit to London.
“Yesterday afternoon, The Grand Duke of Luxembourg visited The King at Buckingham Palace,” shared the Palace alongside a photo of the monarch with the Grand Duke.
The Royal Family of Luxembourg also took to their official Instagram handle to share about the visit, writing, “On November 18 and 19, the Grand Duke is visiting London. He is accompanied by Ministers Xavier Bettel and Gilles Roth. The visit underscores the historical ties between Luxembourg and the United Kingdom and aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.”
They reported that after his meeting with King Charles, Guillaume and minister Xavier Bettel went to the Palace of Westminster, where they met with Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords.
“The first day concluded with a reception organized by the Luxembourg Embassy in London at the Institute of Directors. There, the Grand Duke addressed representatives from the political, business, and financial sectors, as well as members of the Luxembourgish community in the United Kingdom,” the Luxembourg Royals concluded.
Grand Duke Guillaume V took the oath of office on October 3, 2025, following the abdication of his father, Henri.