Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embracing the holiday spirit with their children, as they were seen in their first public outing as a family since the UK return.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, at Winter Wonderland in London.
First family outing in the UK: Details
Harry and Meghan were seen making way around the Hyde Park fun fair on Wednesday, November 18, with their children.
The family-of-four was attending a VIP preview event alongside celebrities, ahead of its opening to the public on Thursday.
Meghan and Harry were joined by a star-studded guest list, including Myleene Klass, Spencer Matthews and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.
Prince Archie hailed as 'mini' Prince Harry
The photographs were shared by the Daily Mail, who blurred out the faces of the young royals, with one onlooker telling the paper that Archie is Harry's "mini me".
Harry was seen taking Archie on the bumper cars in the "Santa Land" area of the park, while Meghan hugged Lilibet as they watched through a fence.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans
It has been reported that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the royal family at Sandringham, but rather will celebrate the festivities in the UK with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, in their first holiday season in England in eight years.
A source previously told The Times that the couple would find Christmas with the royals "too awkward and too difficult", adding that they are not expecting an invitation.
A hectic schedule for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Winter Wonderland outing came just hours after Harry featured on The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast, vowing he would rejoin the British Army if he was needed to serve in the war against Russia.
Meanwhile, Meghan was featured in a new photograph for her As Ever brand, standing on her toes to decorate a Christmas tree, as she offered a 25 per cent sale on her lifestyle items.
The family outing came as Meghan is dealing with some difficult weeks after her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, was charged with alleged child sex abuse content possession in the US and the Philippines.