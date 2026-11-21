Amidst her brief break from spotlight Ariana Grande is promoting her new film, Focker-in-Law with her beau, Ricky Álvarez.
A few days after attending the special premiere night of her upcoming movie, the Brighter Days Ahead star released a slew of images featuring the retired footballer.
On Saturday, November 21st, Ariana took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes content from her forthcoming project, which also features Ricky.
"We are not focking around," the Wicked actress stated in the caption.
She kicked off her carousel with a black-and-white snap of the Side-to-Side crooner from the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 18th, Wednesday.
Ariana also shows in one slide that Ricky was beside her while she was on her way to the premiere of her new venture.
Ariana Grande's dress divides internet
The singer-turned-actress wore a sheer black dress for the special screening of her new film.
While her dress received plenty of compliments, its dramatic appearance also gave social media users plenty of material for jokes.
And apparently, her outfit came with an entire fictional backstory.
For the star-studded event, Ariana was styled by Law Roach; her custom Vivienne Westwood gown featured a fitted corset bodice, intricate black floral lace, and a voluminous tea-length skirt.
However, now her images show that she was secretly supported by her beau throughout the special screening.
Focker-In-Law is scheduled to release in theatres on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026.
The upcoming film is directed by John Hamburg; Focker-In-Law is the fourth instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise.
Ariana Grande's return to spotlight after temporary break
This movie also marked her first since she abruptly pulled out of Sunday in the Park with George, which also signed up Jonathan Bailey, who announced his exit from the movie.
Ariana Grande, who reunited with her ex-beau Ricky Álvarez in June of this year, was on a temporary break from the spotlight.
In early August 2026, Grande's team announced she would step back from public-facing appearances following the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
The decision followed intense public scrutiny over her physical appearance and health, escalating after the July 31st release of her eighth album, Petal, and its title-track music video.