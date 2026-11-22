Sheila Mangubat has breathed her last at the age of 35.
The 90 Day Fiancé's star's death was confirmed by her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, on Saturday, November 21st, 2026.
In a heartbreaking statement, David revealed that the actress passed away in the Philippines just days before celebrating her 36th birthday.
"It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines," the heartbreaking homage read.
He further lamented, "I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support."
Sheila's funeral took place on Sunday, November 22nd. Her grieving brother Jonathan posted a video clip of her last farewell.
He also shared footage of her family at her deathbed the day before, the outlet reported.
Sheila Mangubat and David Dangerfield's on-again and off-again relationship
The deceased actress is from Cebu, Philippines, and she met David in a Facebook group for deaf singles in 2021, and they had a long-distance romance before getting engaged.
Notably, the two made their relationship official by announcing their engagement on season six of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023.
However, the two broke up in October 2025 after having K-1 visa issues, and later rekindled their romance in June of this year.
The late actress is survived by her only son, Jhonreil, whom she shares with her ex, whose identity has made it to the public.