Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious video from her wisdom teeth extraction: Watch here Web Desk | February 11, 2021 Sara later confirmed with her fans that the surgery was a success and she is doing just well

Sara Ali Khan is back with another entertaining video and this time around, it's about her wisdom teeth extraction.

The Simmba actress recently updated her fans from her Dentist's clinic, revealing that she is getting her teeth extracted.

Trying her best to converse in Hindi, the 25-year-old got confused how to say 'teeth extraction' in the language.

“Namaste darshako," she began.

" Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol paa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai. Dr Shetty humare saath hai. Woh humare gyaani daanto ka...udghaatan bolne wali thi (Hello, viewers. Sorry, I am not able to speak very well and giggling at every sentence. Dr Shetty is with me. He is going to, I was going to say ‘inaugurate’ my wisdom teeth), but I don't think that is correct. That means launch, right? What is extraction?” she said, struggling to get the right word.

With a little help from her dentist, Sara said, “Ukhaadne wale hai (He is going to uproot it)!”

The doctor then asked her to resume her filming after the procedure. Later, Sara confirmed with her fans that the surgery was a success and she is doing just well.



