Dia Mirza leaves jaws dropped in red lehenga on wedding day Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Dia Mirza was all smiles as she walked down the aisle in an embellished red lehenga

Dia Mirza leaves jaws dropped as she walks down the aisle on wedding day

Dia Mirza is happily married.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress, walked down the aisle in an embellished red lehenga, to marry beau Vaibhav Rekhi.

The couple later also posed in front of the paparazzi who were waiting to get the glimpse of the bride and groom exchange their vows.

Amongst many who walked along with the blushing bride, was also Rekhi's daughter Samaira holding a placard that read 'Papa's Girls'





Dia Mirza had been dating Vaibhav Rekhi for a while now. The actress parted ways with former husband ,Sahil Sangha, in 2019.