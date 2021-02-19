Nabeel Zuberi says ‘there will be no season 3 of Suno Chanda Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Nabeel Zuberi told there won’t be ‘Suno Chanda 3’ and fans are upset

Pakistani actor, Nabeel Zuberi recently revealed that there will not be any season 3 of Suno Chanda during an interactive session on Instagram.

Previously, the comedy show had two successful seasons but it won’t be returning for season 3 this Ramzan.

A fan asked Zuberi about third season of the show to which he responded and said, “Sorry to update you guys, there will be no season 3 of Suno Chanda.”

Nabeel was asked again about cancellation of season 3 to which he said, “For real”.

Previously, director Aehsun Talish told in an interview that there might be season 3 of Suno Chanda.

He had said, “It is possible the third season of Suno Chanda will come”.

Even senior journalist of BBC tweeted about third season, he wrote, “Hello #SunoChanda fans. #MominaDuraid has confirmed there ARE discussions about a third season but it WILL NOT air in 2020. There will be two year break and *if* it happens, it will air in 2021. Part of the series will be set in the UK”.