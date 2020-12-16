Rakhi Sawant opens up on marriage, says it is not a publicity stunt Web Desk | December 16, 2020 Rakhi Sawant feels she needs to give husband Ristesh time to reveal himself to the media.

Rakhi Sawant says her marriage is 'not a publicity stunt'

Rakhi Sawant's marriage with Ritesh is off-limits when it comes to the paparazzi.

The Big Boss 14 participant, Rakhi says that her personal life, specifically her marriage, is not a publicity stunt. Although the Main Hun Na star cannot wait to go public with her marriage to Ritesh, the reality TV star feels she needs to give her husband the space to reveal himself to the media.

Talking to contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi said, “Tum log pray karo ki mera husband aaye show pe (please pray that my husband comes on the show).” She added, “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aajana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down.).”



Taking the Big Boss 'mandatory' bashing to another level, Rakhi took a jibe at some other contestants.

“Yahaan pe log, relationship mein rehte hai aur bolte hain, ‘Hum toh dost hai.’ Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hoon meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arre, nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (Here, there are people, who are in a relationship but claim there are friends. I am shouting from the rooftops that I am married. I am not doing it for publicity.).”



Rakhi shares her husband needs time to go public within the fraternity and wants to keep his marriage personal for now.

In an interview in 2019, Rakhi's husband Ritesh confessed he loves his wife to bits. He later shared he wants to change nothing about her.

“I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me,” he said.

