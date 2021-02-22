Amna Ilyas says focus on real issues instead of body parts Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Amna Ilyas receives backlash on her latest pictures on Instagram

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has been known as the industry’s bold and outspoken actress.

Ilyas, who is known for her outstanding acting, has been brave enough to address the false social norms. She has been producing videos on her Instagram handle criticizing toxic cultures in society.

The Baaji famed actress has once again landed herself in hot water. Her recent pictures dressed up in a deep necked blouse saree have stirred a wave of backlash and hateful comments on social media.





The Zinda Bhaag actress donned the saree look by designer Erum Khan couture and added a bunch of her glamorous pictures. She paired traditional long jhumkas. However, the model had to edit her post’s caption and wrote, “I had to rewrite my caption because I’m tired of thinking why my cleavage is the only thing being discussed in the comments.”

She went on to say, “You all don’t like my hair and makeup, gajra, earrings, or the embroidery on the blouse?”

Responding to the hateful comments, Ilyas, 33, took to her Insta stories and again wrote a befitting reply to the netizens who called her styling is display of vulgarity. Ilyas wrote, “There are so many reoccurring calamities in the world; poverty, rape, child abuse, wars, domestic violence, the list goes on. But it’s hilarious that my cleavage has topped them all.”

She concluded, “Our nation needs to focus on real issues instead of body parts.”



