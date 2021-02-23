In pictures: Promising style statements from Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) 2021 Web Desk | February 23, 2021 A look at the glamorous Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) 2021 event: In Pictures

The coronavirus outbreak had a serious impact businesses around the world.

However, with the start of 2021, the situation is starting to get back to normal with all the necessary precautions and COVID-19 SOPs set in place. The fashion world is also now getting ready to offer some of the best style statements of the season.

Recently, the grand fashion event, Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) was organized, and country’s ace designers presented their latest spring and summer collections.

The FPW 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak, However, this year all the models wore the stunning outfits by the talented designers and graced the ramp with their stunning performances.

Actresses and models including Nausheen Shah, Sanam Jung and Kinza Hashmi wore the showstoppers outfits.

Take a look at the fashion highlights from FPW 2021.

Kinza Hashmi Areeba Habib Hasnain Lehri

Nausheen Shah Nadia Hussain Sanam Jung